Nano Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.50 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,530.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00405466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00089673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.76 or 0.00644977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00560569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00177420 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.