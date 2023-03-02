Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.40. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 6,398 shares changing hands.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

