National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 1,275,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,660. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

