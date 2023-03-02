National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. National Vision also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.42 to $0.60 EPS.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 4,578,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

