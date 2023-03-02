NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 6.8% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.19. 623,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 970,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

