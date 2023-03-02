NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 6.8% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.19. 623,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 970,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
