Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nephros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nephros by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 263,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nephros by 48.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Nephros by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 10,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

