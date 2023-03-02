NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $20.42 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,664 shares of company stock worth $146,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 64.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

