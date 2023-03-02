NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 39.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 74.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

