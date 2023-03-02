Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 195,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,293. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $376,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

