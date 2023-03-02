Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 195,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,293. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.06.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.