New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

NMFC opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.