Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 5,522,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -296.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 588,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

