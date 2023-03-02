Nicholas C. Gangestad Sells 1,975 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROK traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $296.54. The company had a trading volume of 475,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.96 and its 200-day moving average is $257.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

