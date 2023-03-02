NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.19. 2,521,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

