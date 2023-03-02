Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
NYSE:NIO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
