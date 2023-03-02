Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:NIO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

