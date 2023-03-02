NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
NKT A/S Price Performance
Shares of NRKBF stock opened at 43.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is 45.24. NKT A/S has a 12-month low of 43.66 and a 12-month high of 43.66.
About NKT A/S
