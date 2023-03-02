Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $857.02 million, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.