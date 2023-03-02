Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.