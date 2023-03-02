NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY remained flat at $11.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. NSK has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

