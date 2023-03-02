NSUR COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,627.26 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $24,627.26 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

