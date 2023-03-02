Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OLPX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

