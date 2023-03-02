Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,479,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of OLK opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -227.58 and a beta of 0.96. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.