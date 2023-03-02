Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.32 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $106.85 million and $4.30 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,763,707 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

