Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.40 million-$56.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.02 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ooma stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,133. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 667,631 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

