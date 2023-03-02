Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 951,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,590 shares.The stock last traded at $31.81 and had previously closed at $31.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 281,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

