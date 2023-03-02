Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Oracle by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 281,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

