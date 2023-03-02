Orbler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.00 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00021368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

