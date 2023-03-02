Orchid Market Cap Tops $69.21 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031294 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00220624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,479.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

