OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $522.23

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 522.23 ($6.30) and traded as high as GBX 562.50 ($6.79). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 557 ($6.72), with a volume of 1,095,541 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 800 ($9.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($9.02).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 493.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 649.40 and a beta of 1.38.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.