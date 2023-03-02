Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 158.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000.

