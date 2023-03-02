Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,438 shares of company stock valued at $37,582,999. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.16. 1,608,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,549.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

