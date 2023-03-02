Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.36.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.