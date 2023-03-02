Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.36.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

