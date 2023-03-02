PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get PDD alerts:

Institutional Trading of PDD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in PDD by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. PDD has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.