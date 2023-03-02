Peel Hunt Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) to Buy

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.63) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.00) to GBX 610 ($7.36) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $8.70 on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

