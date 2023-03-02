PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CBRE Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $65,983,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,504,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,990,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

