Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells $220,160.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 324,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,137. The company has a market cap of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,590,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 258,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 221.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

