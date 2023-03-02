Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.80. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 55,955 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

