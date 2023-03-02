PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 76,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.