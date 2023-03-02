Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.88. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 7,617 shares traded.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

