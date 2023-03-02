PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $96,862.70 and approximately $372,540.93 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $199.77 or 0.00851160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00424906 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.75 or 0.28720833 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.