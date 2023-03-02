Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 8,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 37.35%.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

