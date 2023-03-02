PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Stock Down 1.4 %

PPL opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

