Presearch (PRE) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $23.76 million and $147,727.70 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

