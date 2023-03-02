Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 4.7%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.72. 31,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 140,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

