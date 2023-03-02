ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

PRA stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,951.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,523,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $1,946,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

