ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity at the end of the most recent quarter.

