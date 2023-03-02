Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,176. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $760.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

