Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $11.48 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

