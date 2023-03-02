PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 5.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.81. 1,305,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,321,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %
The company has a market cap of $925.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
