PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 5.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.81. 1,305,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,321,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of $925.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

