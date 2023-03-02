QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1963 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QBE Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

