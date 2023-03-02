Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

